Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

