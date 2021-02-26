Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $623,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of NextGen Healthcare worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,246 shares of company stock worth $1,280,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

