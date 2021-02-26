Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Centogene worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centogene alerts:

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $238.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.