Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VTXPF opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.37.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

