Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after buying an additional 282,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after buying an additional 463,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KNX opened at $43.09 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

