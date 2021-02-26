Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

