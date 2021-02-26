Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after buying an additional 127,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,796 shares of company stock worth $9,635,927 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

