Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 47.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth $469,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

