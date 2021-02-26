Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.