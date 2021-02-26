Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 799 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 37,494 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $97.51 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,076 shares of company stock worth $13,743,645. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

