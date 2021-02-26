Vincent English Sells 500,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Vincent English sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.40 ($9.57), for a total value of A$6,700,000.00 ($4,785,714.29).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

