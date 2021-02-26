Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

VINP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $15.61 on Monday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.