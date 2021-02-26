Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 950,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of -0.99.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,034 shares of company stock worth $3,465,213 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

