Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VIRX traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 39,891 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.