Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VGZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,621. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10.

VGZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

