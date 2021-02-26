Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.40.

VC opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after buying an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

