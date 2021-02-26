Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

