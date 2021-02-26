Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vitru by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth about $974,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.