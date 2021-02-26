Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $17.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 6,328 shares traded.

VVNT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.