Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

VYGR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Several research firms have commented on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

