Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.