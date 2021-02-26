Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $168.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

