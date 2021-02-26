W Thomas Grant II Sells 73,552 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 73,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $2,272,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,858,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,335,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, W Thomas Grant II sold 11,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $330,110.00.

On Friday, February 5th, W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $462,241.60.

On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $541,989.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24.

SLQT opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

