Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Cut by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 821,904 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 2.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $201,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 219,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 154.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 750,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,942,000 after buying an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WBA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 158,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,626. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

