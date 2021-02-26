Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.7% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.95. 374,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

