Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 346.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 487,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,351. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

