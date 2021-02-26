Waltonchain Price Hits $0.88 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.72 or 0.03128538 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023145 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

