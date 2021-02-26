Warburg Research Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($123.14).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €104.68 ($123.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.26. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

