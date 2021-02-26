Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

