Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.12 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.