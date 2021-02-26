Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.