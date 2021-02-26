Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.07.

WM stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $113.17. 19,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,106. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

