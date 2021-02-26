wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $136,236.17 and $94.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com.

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

