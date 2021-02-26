WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of WD-40 worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $312.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

