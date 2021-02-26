Wealthquest Corp Buys 228 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $258.36. 186,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.71. The company has a market cap of $278.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

