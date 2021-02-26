Wealthquest Corp Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 330,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

