Wealthquest Corp Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,221. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

