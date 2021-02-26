Wealthquest Corp Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. 620,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

