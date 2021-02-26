Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 513,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.