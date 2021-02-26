Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $76.32. 43,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

