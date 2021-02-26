Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Internet (UDIRF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS: UDIRF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – United Internet was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2021 – United Internet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2021 – United Internet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/8/2021 – United Internet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/18/2021 – United Internet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of UDIRF remained flat at $$46.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. United Internet AG has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.