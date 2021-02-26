Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.80. 749,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,947,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

