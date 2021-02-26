Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $304.79 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

