Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.