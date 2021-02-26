Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,653. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.