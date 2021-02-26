West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $280.00. 4,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

