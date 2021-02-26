Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 18935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 538,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Western Digital by 1,099.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

