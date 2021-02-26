Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.75

Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.75 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) shares last traded at GBX 17.22 ($0.22), with a volume of 74,721 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

About Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.