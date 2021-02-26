Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.