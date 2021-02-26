Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2,108.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. 10,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,402. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

